Defense Minister: No Military Service Alternative for BTS But Performing Possible

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup has expressed a negative view of a possible alternative to mandatory military service for members of K-pop group BTS.Speaking at a full session of the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee on Monday, Lee said he believes that entering active duty will be more helpful for the septet’s popularity as the act of completing the mandatory military service is regarded highly in the nation.His remarks appeared to suggest that the K-pop stars will inevitably have to fulfill their military service obligations.Lee was quick to add, however, that the ministry could provide the group members with the opportunity to perform even while in active service.Also during the defense committee’s full session, Military Manpower Administration Commissioner Lee Ki-sik expressed a negative opinion about including pop culture figures like BTS among people with special abilities in arts and sports who are exempted from military service under the Military Service Act.A bill seeking such revisions to the service act is currently pending at the National Assembly.