Defense Minister to Head to Australia for Cooperation Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

​Defense minister Lee Jong-sup will embark on a five-day trip to Australia on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in the defense industry.According to the Ministry of National Defense, Lee is due to sit down with his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, on Thursday. The two officials last met on June 12 at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.Lee and Marles will share views on regional security issues and ways to boost bilateral cooperation in defense and related industries as a follow-up to a South Korea-Australia summit held in June on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Spain.On Friday, Lee will be joined by Marles on a visit to the port city of Geelong, where Hanwha Defense is building a production facility to manufacture the K-9 self-propelled howitzers. Geelong is also the hometown and constituency of the Aussie defense minister.South Korea signed a roughly one trillion won deal with Australia last December to export K-9 howitzers.