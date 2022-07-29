Parent, Educator Groups Protest Gov't Push to Lower School Starting Age

Photo : YONHAP News

Hundreds of people from groups representing parents and educators held a protest near the presidential office on Monday against the Yoon Suk Yeol government's push to lower the school starting age from six to five years old.Dozens of groups, including the Korean Association of Child Studies, urged the government to withdraw the policy, arguing it would infringe upon a child's right to develop at a healthy, age-appropriate pace.Contending that lowering the age would further widen the gap among students in terms of private learning, the groups also submitted a letter to the top office demanding that they be given a seat when the government deliberates changes to its education policies.In response to the protests, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo directed education minister Park Soon-ae to listen to opinions from all parties involved in the education system and reflect their concerns in policymaking.Speaking to reporters, Park said the plan is not a finalized one and that no systematic reform will be carried out without social consensus.