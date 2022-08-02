National Police Commission Expresses Regret as New Ministry Unit Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Police Commission has expressed regret over the launch of an interior ministry unit tasked with overseeing police operations on Tuesday.At a press conference, all seven members of the independent commission said that, despite continued efforts to raise their concerns about the new division and procedures for establishing command authority regulations, they were thoroughly rebuffed.They said they plan to review what legal steps are available to them through consultations with advisors and experts.Stressing that the commission is a representative voting body that possesses legally binding authority on reviews and approvals, its members said they will responsibly deliberate on follow-up measures expected to be considered by a committee under the prime minister.The commission specifically pledged to ensure that the interior minister does not take charge of general police duties, claiming such a move is prohibited under the Government Organization Act.The members also urged the National Assembly to handle pending bills that legally recognize the authority of the commission, granting it democratic control over the police.