Top Office Hopes for Prompt Normalization of Ruling PPP

Written: 2022-08-02 14:26:22Updated: 2022-08-02 14:55:50

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it hopes the ruling People Power Party(PPP) will soon be normalized so that it can return its attention to pending issues related to the people’s livelihoods and other state affairs.

The statement by an unnamed presidential official came during a Tuesday briefing, in response to a question on the leadership turmoil at the PPP, which is in the midst of transitioning into an "emergency" system. 

Further, on speculation that the ruling party and government are calling for a personnel reshuffle at the presidential office, the official declined to comment, only stating that it is ultimately up to the president what happens in his office. 

The office had earlier denied the president was pursuing a staff shake-up.

On President Yoon's canceled summer vacation, the official said he understands the president is resting at home.

The PPP has been roiled by an ongoing internal feud that was triggered by the unintentional disclosure of a denigrating text exchange about suspended party leader Lee Jun-seok between President Yoon Suk Yeol and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, who took over as acting party chief.
