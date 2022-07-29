Military Confirms Navy Failed to Report Loss of Contact with Choe Yeong Destroyer

Photo : YONHAP News

The military confirmed that the Navy had failed to properly report the loss of communication with a Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin-class destroyer for around three hours in early July.At a press briefing on Tuesday, Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Kim Jun-rak said the Naval Operations Command(NOC) did not report the matter involving the Choe Yeong destroyer to the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the time of occurrence on July 5.Kim said the head of the NOC is believed to have reported the case to the chief of naval operations after it was determined that the lack of communication was a disciplinary issue as the ship moved to evade a typhoon.The spokesperson added that the NOC's combat readiness inspection office is investigating the incident and is expected to implement strict response measures.At a meeting of the parliamentary defense committee on Monday, defense minister Lee Jong-sup said he was briefed on the case in late July and pledged to respond following the outcome of the investigation.