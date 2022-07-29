Unification Ministry Reaffirms 'Basic' Principle Regarding N. Korean Defectors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Unification has explained that minister Kwon Young-se's latest remarks on North Korean defectors was a reaffirmation of a basic principle of the South Korean government.A ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that it remains a basic principle to accept all defecting North Koreans yet to acquire a foreign nationality as a citizen if they wish to be protected by the South Korean government.On Kwon's statement that the National Security Act should be applied flexibly to North Korean defectors seeking to be repatriated, the official said the issue requires a review of the Constitution and relevant regulations.During a meeting at the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Monday, the minister unequivocally asserted that all North Korean defectors should be accepted as South Korean citizens, adding that if necessary he would recommend that President Yoon Suk Yeol take the opportunity to clarify the basic principle.