Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has announced that it will provide humanitarian assistance to the island of Luzon in northern Philippines after it was hit by a seven-point-one magnitude earthquake last Wednesday.The foreign ministry on Tuesday said the government will provide 200-thousand dollars in humanitarian aid to help residents on the damage-stricken island reconstruct impacted areas.According to various foreign news outlets, at least ten people were killed and over 375 were wounded as of Monday as a result of the temblor. Some 300-thousand people incurred financial damages.