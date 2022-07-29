Researchers Successfully Restore Endangered Yellow Rosemallow

Photo : KBS News

The government will lift the "endangered species” designation applied to the yellow rosemallow following a successful restoration of the plant.A joint effort to restore the yellow flower-bearing shrub was led by professor Kim Sang-tae of the Catholic University of Korea and conducted in 13 areas on Jeju Island and the southern parts of the country, according to the National Institute of Biological Resources.The endeavor was deemed a success after analysis confirmed that in all 13 habitats, the yellow rosemallow, whose botanical name is “hibiscus calyphyllus,” had a high probability of survival.Researchers believe the restoration proved successful based on the genetic diversity index measurement of about zero-point-five, which indicates high survival prospects.Based on the findings, the government will seek to lift the “Endangered Species Level Two” designation currently applied to the yellow rosemallow. The designation was first applied in 1998 after the shrub's population decreased, leading to state-led restoration efforts beginning in 2013.