Parliament Approves Bills on Fuel Tax Cut, Meal Cost Tax Deductions

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly approved a number of economy-related bills during a plenary session on Tuesday.The passed bills include a revision to tax laws permitting the expansion of the fuel tax cut from 30 to 50 percent, a measure earmarked to run through the end of 2024.The revision included language reflecting the government's concern that the flexible rate could immediately lead to lower fuel taxes, stipulating that the rate adjustment will be based on a comprehensive consideration of various factors such as global oil prices, inflation and the impact on state finances.Parliament also passed a revision to the Income Tax Act, calling for an increased tax deduction limit for office workers' meal expenses from the current 100-thousand to 200-thousand won per month. This measure will take effect from January 1 of next year to allow companies to prepare for the adjustment.Rival parties earlier launched a special parliamentary committee on livelihoods and economic stability and agreed to handle a total of 29 bills.