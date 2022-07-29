Top Office Decides Not to Unveil Results of Public Proposals Vote after 'Abuse' Detected

Photo : YONHAP News

After inviting the public to have a say in policy via an online vote, the presidential office has decided not to proceed due to the detection of abnormal user activity.Speaking to reporters Monday, an official said the presidential office had detected “abuse” in the form of abnormal access, such as through foreign IP addresses, influencing the top ten proposals vote held over ten days from July 21. The office, therefore, will not take action on the top three proposals as was initially planned.The top ten vote was conducted on some 13-thousand policy ideas submitted by citizens since late June, with the most popular three to be reviewed by relevant ministries as a possible addition to their policy agenda.The ten proposals included introducing an unlimited public transit pass and abolishing the current mandatory off-days for large retail stores.The official said that efforts were made to block abnormal access to the vote using overseas IP addresses, but attempts to access the poll continued. The top office suspected there were forces trying to sabotage the online vote.The official added “abusive” access was different from hacking or other security-related breaches, and promised to give more thought and make improvements in the future.