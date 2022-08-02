Yoon Orders Education Ministry to Begin Public Discussion on School Age Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has directed the education ministry to quickly initiate public discussions on its controversial plan to lower the school starting age from six to five years old.In a Tuesday briefing, senior presidential secretary for social affairs Ahn Sang-hoon cited Yoon as saying that even in the case of necessary reform, social deliberation is needed due to conflicting interests.The president asked the ministry to also play a facilitating role in enabling bipartisan discussions in parliament.Yoon's latest directive comes amid growing backlash to the proposed change among parents and educators as the plan was announced without public forewarning.The secretary noted that the lowered school starting age, already implemented in other developed countries, has many benefits, such as the combination of education and child care services for students which would lessen the burden on parents.