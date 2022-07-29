Menu Content

Foreign Ministry Keeping Tabs on Pelosi's Anticipated Taiwan Visit

Seoul's foreign ministry said it is watching U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's anticipated visit to Taiwan, stressing the importance of stability and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Telling reporters in a Tuesday briefing that it is not appropriate for South Korea to comment on a U.S. congressional official's visit to a third country, Ahn Eun-joo, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, underlined Seoul's continued support of a peaceful development of cross-strait relations.

According to Taiwanese media, Pelosi is expected to arrive in the self-governing island Tuesday evening following her visits to Singapore and Malaysia, and hold talks with President Tsai Ing-wen the following morning.

Amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China, Beijing's foreign ministry warned that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could lead to serious consequences.

Pelosi is scheduled to meet with South Korea's National Assembly speaker in Seoul on Thursday.
