Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

'Opinion Submitted to Court Part of Diplomatic Efforts to Resolve Forced Labor Issue'

Written: 2022-08-02 18:37:12Updated: 2022-08-02 18:43:16

'Opinion Submitted to Court Part of Diplomatic Efforts to Resolve Forced Labor Issue'

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says letters of opinion it recently submitted to the Supreme Court regarding the wartime forced labor issue with Japan is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the matter.

A ministry official told reporters Tuesday the government has been exploring reasonable solutions that benefit the interests of both Seoul and Tokyo, including gathering diverse opinions via a joint government and civilian consultation body.

Last week, the ministry submitted written opinions to Supreme Court divisions deliberating forced labor compensation cases involving two elderly victims and the Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

In the letter, the ministry is believed to have emphasized its efforts to reach a resolution including ongoing diplomatic talks with Tokyo.

However, a civic group supporting the victims held a press conference on Tuesday to accuse the ministry of trying to delay the process as a court order on liquidating Mitsubishi's assets could be issued in one or two months.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >