'Opinion Submitted to Court Part of Diplomatic Efforts to Resolve Forced Labor Issue'

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says letters of opinion it recently submitted to the Supreme Court regarding the wartime forced labor issue with Japan is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the matter.A ministry official told reporters Tuesday the government has been exploring reasonable solutions that benefit the interests of both Seoul and Tokyo, including gathering diverse opinions via a joint government and civilian consultation body.Last week, the ministry submitted written opinions to Supreme Court divisions deliberating forced labor compensation cases involving two elderly victims and the Japanese firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.In the letter, the ministry is believed to have emphasized its efforts to reach a resolution including ongoing diplomatic talks with Tokyo.However, a civic group supporting the victims held a press conference on Tuesday to accuse the ministry of trying to delay the process as a court order on liquidating Mitsubishi's assets could be issued in one or two months.