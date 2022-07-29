KDCA: Distancing Can be Considered If COVID Fatality Rate Exceeds Delta Wave’s

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say that some distancing measures can be brought back if the COVID-19 fatality rate surpasses the level recorded during the height of the delta variant wave last year.In a report to parliament on the pandemic situation on Tuesday, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Peck Kyong-ran said that distancing measures can be considered if the fatality rate reaches that of the delta strain or hospital bed occupancy approaches a serious level.Peck added that even if distancing is implemented, it won't be a uniform measure applied to all but will begin with facilities vulnerable to infections.Regarding those who criticize the government's virus response which focuses on voluntary efforts, the commissioner stressed the view that social distancing centered on controlling business hours and customer numbers is simply not effective.