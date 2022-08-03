US House Speaker Pelosi Visits Taiwan Despite China Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday despite repeated warnings and threats from China, which considers the island its territory.A U.S. congressional delegation led by Pelosi landed in Taiwan at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday from Malaysia. Pelosi is expected to meet with Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing-wen, and legislators on Wednesday before leaving the island at around 4 or 5 p.m.Pelosi, second in line for the presidency, has become the highest-ranking U.S. official and the first U.S. House speaker to visit the self-ruled island in 25 years, raising tensions between China and the U.S.Upon landing, the House speaker said in a brief statement that the Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.She added that America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.In her op-ed published in the Washington Post just minutes after her arrival, Pelosi said the U.S. cannot stand by as the Chinese Communist Party proceeds to threaten Taiwan – and democracy itself, stressing solidarity with Taiwan.China was quick to criticize the visit, with its foreign ministry issuing a warning that China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the U.S. speaker's visit.