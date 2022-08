Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are forecast for the capital region and western parts of Gangwon Province on Wednesday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, a heavy rain advisory is in place for parts of Gyeonggi Province and Wonju in Gangwon Province, as of 7:10 a.m.The regions are receiving torrential rains of 15 to 30 millimeters per hour with thunder, lightning and gusts.The weather agency said heavy, torrential rains along with thunder and lightning are expected for the capital region and western part of Gangwon Province until noon on Wednesday, calling for extra caution to prevent damage.Heavy rains are expected to continue into afternoon in parts of South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Provinces and the greater Seoul area.