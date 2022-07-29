Inter-Korea N. Korea Slams Pelosi's Taiwan Trip as 'Intervention in Internal Affairs'

North Korea has slammed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, calling it an "impudent interference" by the U.S. into China's internal affairs.



A spokesperson of the North Korean foreign ministry issued the criticism on Wednesday in an interview with the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA).



The spokesperson said that Pelosi's visit is arousing serious concern within the international community, noting that China has repeatedly stated that it would take firm and strong measures regarding the trip and also warned that Washington will have to bear responsibility for the consequences.



The official also said that the current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference by the U.S. in the internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are the root cause of distressed peace and security in the region.



In support of China's claims to Taiwan, the spokesperson added that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and the issue of Taiwan is a matter of China’s internal affairs.



The remarks came after U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite warnings and threats from China.