Politics

Foreign Minister to Depart for Cambodia to Attend ARF, ASEAN Meetings

Written: 2022-08-03 09:19:18Updated: 2022-08-03 10:27:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin will depart for Cambodia on Wednesday to attend a regional forum and other gatherings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).

The minister is set to take a flight from Incheon International Airport on Wednesday evening to the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh.

Minister Park is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-South Korea foreign ministers' meeting and the ASEAN Plus Three meeting, which includes China and Japan, on Thursday.

On Friday, Park will take part in the East Asia Summit(EAS) foreign ministers’ meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF), which will bring together the top diplomats of major countries including the U.S., China, Japan and Russia.

This year's ARF comes amid escalating tensions between China and the U.S. following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan despite warnings from Beijing.

Meanwhile, North Korea is expected to send its ambassador to Indonesia, An Kwang-il, who doubles as its point man on ASEAN, to this year's ARF session instead of its top diplomat, Choe Son-hui. The ARF is the only multilateral security conference in which Pyongyang regularly makes an appearance.
