Nation's Cumulative COVID-19 Caseload Surpasses 20 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has pledged to focus its quarantine efforts on places and facilities that report many COVID-19 cases, noting that the country's cumulative infections has surpassed 20 million.Second vice health and welfare minister Lee Ki-il said in a COVID-19 response meeting that as of Wednesday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 20 million, or 38-point-eight percent of the population.The vice minister said that although the on-week doubling of infections has slowed, it is too early for the nation to let its guard down.Lee said that the government implemented various social distancing measures in the early days of the pandemic due to a lack of understanding of the virus, but it has accumulated quarantine management experience and data for the past two years and seven months.The vice minister said that the government will focus its quarantine efforts on places that report many infections while allowing people to maintain their daily lives without restrictions.He added that the government will make the utmost effort to ensure people can continue with their normal daily lives by relying on vaccinations, treatment and an enhanced medical response system.