S. Korea Reports Nearly 120,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 20 Mln

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases rose to nearly 120-thousand, with the country's cumulative cases surpassing 20 million.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that 119-thousand-922 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 600 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to 20 million-52-thousand-305, exceeding 20 million two years and seven months after the country reported its first official case.The daily tally rose by some eight thousand to hit the largest total in 110 days. The figure increased one-point-two times from a week ago and one-point-57 times from two weeks ago, indicating a slowdown in the on-week doubling.The number of imported cases came to a fresh record high of 600, the largest since the nation reported its first COVID-19 case on January 20 in 2020.The number of critically ill patients rose by two from the previous day to 284. The figure increased one-point-six times from a week ago and nearly tripled from two weeks ago.The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide edged up to 30 percent.Tuesday added 26 deaths, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-110. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.