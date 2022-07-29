Education Minister Says Policy Can be Scrapped if the Public Opposes It

Photo : YONHAP News

Education minister Park Soon-ae says she believes a policy can be scrapped if that is the public’s wish.Park made the remark on Tuesday in a gathering of parent groups with regards to the government’s controversial plan to lower the school starting age from six to five years old.Park’s comment came four days after the government announced that it is considering lowering the school starting age beginning in 2025, drawing backlash from the education and political sectors as well as from parents.The presidential office also issued a reserved stance on the matter, stressing in a statement released on Tuesday that lowering the school starting age is simply a proposed alternative to the current system, not a policy goal.Asked if the education ministry can scrap the school age revision plan, senior presidential secretary for social affairs Ahn Sang-hoon said a policy, no matter how effective, cannot go against the public’s wishes.