Democratic Party Chair Candidates Lock Horns in 1st Televised Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

The three candidates vying for the chairmanship of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) participated in their first televised debate on Tuesday.Reps. Park Yong-jin and Kang Hoon-sik both kept former presidential candidate and incumbent Rep. Lee Jae-myung in check, engaging in a fierce battle of words over Lee's recent comments.Park criticized Lee after the latter blamed those in society who are less educated and in the low-income bracket for contributing to his defeat in the presidential race, claiming that they supported the ruling People Power Party(PPP).Kang, for his part, took issue with Lee's proposal to establish an online platform allowing the public to criticize party representatives they dislike.Park also slammed Lee for any culpability related to allegations that he had requested the party candidacy for Incheon's Gyeyang-B district in the June 1 by-elections.The candidates put forth their vision, with Lee pledging to make the DP a competent, innovative and unified party, Park promising to turn it into a party that wins outside its traditional strongholds, and Kang proposing a fresh start through a generational change.