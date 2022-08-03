Pres. Office Calls for Regional Peace, Stability amid Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has called for peace and stability through dialogue and cooperation as the region stood on pins and needles with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan.The remark came in response to a reporter's question during a Wednesday briefing, in which the top office official added that Seoul will maintain close communication with regional partners to address issues of concern.Ahead of Pelosi's expected arrival in South Korea Wednesday night, the official extended Seoul's welcome and wished for productive engagements during her stay. Pelosi is due to meet National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Thursday.The official also hoped for a smooth conclusion to the U.S. speaker's Asia tour. Pelosi, the third most powerful American politician and an outspoken critic of China's human rights record, is escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing with her Taiwan visit. China, which claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island, accused the speaker of "playing with fire."Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a summer break this week, has no plans to meet with Pelosi.