Education Minister Meets with Superintendents to Discuss Lowering School Starting Age

Photo : YONHAP News

Education minister Park Soon-ae met with school superintendents of 17 major cities and provinces to collect opinions on the plan to lower the school starting age to five years old.Coming under fire for the proposal, Park said on Wednesday that the reform plan is only the starting point for a social discussion, and that she will consult with the superintendents and put the issue up for public discussion.In an earlier statement, Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon urged the ministry to reconsider the plan, adding there was no discussion with his office prior to its announcement.Vice education minister Jang Sang-yoon met with parents of kindergarteners, who also voiced their opposition to the plan.Meeting with parent group representatives the previous day, Minister Park said the plan could be scrapped if the public opposes it.