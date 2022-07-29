PPP to Convene Nat'l Cmte to Determine Next Steps in Leadership Vacuum

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) said it will convene a meeting of its national committee next week to approve a revision of the party charter which would allow the acting party chief to appoint the head of an emergency steering committee.Meeting with the press on Wednesday, the PPP's national committee chair Suh Byung-soo said that the party will first convene the standing national committee on Friday for an official determination on whether the party is indeed in the midst of an emergency situation.Should the panel determine that such a designation is legitimate, Suh said revisions to the party charter granting the acting chief the authority to appoint an emergency steering committee head will be submitted to the national committee set to convene as early as next Tuesday.If the national committee approves the revision, the party will initiate the process of appointing the interim leadership chair. Suh said the plan is to finish the process by August 10.The announcement comes in the wake of a leadership vacuum stemming from the suspension of party leader Lee Jun-seok over allegations of sexual bribery cover-up.Suh said that if the current leadership is dissolved, Lee would automatically be dismissed.