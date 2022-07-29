BOK: Increase in Interest Rate Contributes to Decline in Housing Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

Recent analysis has shown that housing prices can drop by up to one-point-four percent over two years when the key interest rate rises by 50 basis points.According to a report released by analysis teams at the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the key rate is expected to continue to climb this year amid a downward trend in housing prices.In addition to increasing interest rates, the report pointed to other factors that have contributed to the downtrend, such as a perception that housing prices nationwide have peaked as well as toughened regulations on household loans.However, the teams noted that certain factors could apply upward pressure on prices, specifically noting a sluggish housing supply and the easing of regulations on ownership taxes.Ultimately, the report concluded that the downward trend is likely to become more pronounced as the volatile market situation continues.