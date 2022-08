Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will launch an inaugural nighttime festival in Seoul Forest for ten days starting on August 12.The first Green Night Festival, entitled "Hello, Seoul Forest at Night," will feature an ecological tour of the sprawling park led by a guide, as well as various artistic performances and exhibits.Details of the programming are available on the city government's parks website (parks.seoul.go.kr) and its social media accounts.Those wishing to attend can make reservations free of charge on the city’s website for public reservations (yeyak.seoul.go.kr).