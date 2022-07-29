Victims of Japan's Forced Labor to Boycott Foreign Ministry's Public-Private Council

Photo : YONHAP News

The victims of forced labor during Japan's colonization of the Korean Peninsula have announced that they would not participate in a public-private council launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek a resolution to the issue of compensation.In a press conference in front of the ministry on Wednesday, the victims' representatives said trust between the ministry and the victims had been broken.The announcement came after the foreign ministry submitted an argument to the Supreme Court last week, explaining its efforts to reach a diplomatic solution with Japan on the issue. It came ahead of an expected ruling by the court on whether to allow the liquidation of assets of two Japanese companies to compensate the victims as early as this month.The victims' side said that it was shocking to see the ministry delaying the enforcement process without any consideration for the past, adding that nothing was discussed with the victims in advance.A government organization can submit an argument to the Supreme Court if a case concerns the public interest.Previously, the ministry expressed similar concern that the court rulings could have a detrimental impact on Korea-Japan ties during the former Park Geun-hye administration.