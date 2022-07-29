S. Korea, U.S. Military Discuss Security Situation on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Kim Seung-kyum has exchanged views on the security situation of the Korean Peninsula and the region with his U.S. counterpart, Mark Milley.The office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the two shared their assessments of North Korea's intensifying nuclear and missile capabilities and threats, agreeing on the need for close cooperation and the strengthening military cooperation in the region.The chiefs specifically agreed that, should North Korea conduct its seventh nuclear test, the allies will actively cooperate in a demonstration of capabilities via a joint response, including the timely deployment of U.S. strategic assets.In addition, they agreed to focus their capabilities on strengthening their combined defense posture through their joint military exercise, the Ulchi Freedom Shield, which is set to begin on August 22.