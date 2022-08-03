Foreign Ministry Expresses Hope for Peace, Stability in Taiwan Strait

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says South Korea hopes peace and stability will be maintained in the region as tensions escalate across the Taiwan Strait in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan.An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the stance on Wednesday, adding it desires to see cross-strait relations develop in a peaceful way through dialogue and cooperation.The remark echoes one earlier issued by the presidential office, calling for regional peace and stability through dialogue and cooperation. It had also expressed its commitment to maintain close communication with regional partners to address various pending issues.As part of her tour through Asian nations, Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday and met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday.Tensions are mounting rapidly between the U.S. and China after Beijing surrounded the self-ruling island with military drills in response to the stopover by Pelosi, who is second-in-line to the U.S. presidency and a critic of China's human rights record.