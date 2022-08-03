Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Ministry Expresses Hope for Peace, Stability in Taiwan Strait

Written: 2022-08-03 19:12:07Updated: 2022-08-03 19:16:24

Foreign Ministry Expresses Hope for Peace, Stability in Taiwan Strait

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says South Korea hopes peace and stability will be maintained in the region as tensions escalate across the Taiwan Strait in the wake of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan.

An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the stance on Wednesday, adding it desires to see cross-strait relations develop in a peaceful way through dialogue and cooperation.  
 
The remark echoes one earlier issued by the presidential office, calling for regional peace and stability through dialogue and cooperation. It had also expressed its commitment to maintain close communication with regional partners to address various pending issues.
 
As part of her tour through Asian nations, Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday and met with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday.
 
Tensions are mounting rapidly between the U.S. and China after Beijing surrounded the self-ruling island with military drills in response to the stopover by Pelosi, who is second-in-line to the U.S. presidency and a critic of China's human rights record.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >