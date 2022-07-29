Media: Japan Fine-tuning Seoul-Tokyo Foreign Ministers’ Meeting for Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is coordinating a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin, possibly for Thursday, on the sidelines of a series of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Cambodia, according to Kyodo News.Park and Hayashi are set to attend the ASEAN Plus Three meeting, which includes China and Japan, in Phnom Penh on Thursday.The two diplomats had met in Tokyo last month, during which they came short of a breakthrough in resolving thorny historical issues. They did however resolve to continue close consultations to address them.Meanwhile, some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan are voicing objections to the foreign ministers’ talks on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings.Kyodo News reported that the party on Wednesday requested the Tokyo government not to participate in the foreign ministers’ meeting, taking issue with South Korea’s Dokdo defense drills and its marine survey near the islets, over which Japan claims sovereignty.