Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prime Minister Pledges to Support Food Technology Industry

Written: 2022-08-03 19:36:47Updated: 2022-08-03 19:40:53

Prime Minister Pledges to Support Food Technology Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has stressed the need to support the domestic food industry.
 
Han revealed the position during his visit to the Korea National Food Cluster in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, on Wednesday.
 
He assessed that food technology - which combines biotechnology with information and communication technology - is spreading in the food industry.
 
The premier pledged to actively support corporate research and development as well as the training of talent, while getting rid of unnecessary regulations in order to create a favorable environment for expanding new markets.
 
Noting that an increasing number of consumers are placing priority on health and the environment, due partly to the COVID-19 pandemic, Han underlined the government’s commitment to nurturing the related food industry.
 
The Korea National Food Cluster is the nation’s only state-run complex accommodating food companies and research institutes. Designed to sharpen the competitiveness of the local food industry and improve relevant infrastructure, the food cluster began to host food firms in 2017.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >