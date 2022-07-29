Prime Minister Pledges to Support Food Technology Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has stressed the need to support the domestic food industry.Han revealed the position during his visit to the Korea National Food Cluster in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, on Wednesday.He assessed that food technology - which combines biotechnology with information and communication technology - is spreading in the food industry.The premier pledged to actively support corporate research and development as well as the training of talent, while getting rid of unnecessary regulations in order to create a favorable environment for expanding new markets.Noting that an increasing number of consumers are placing priority on health and the environment, due partly to the COVID-19 pandemic, Han underlined the government’s commitment to nurturing the related food industry.The Korea National Food Cluster is the nation’s only state-run complex accommodating food companies and research institutes. Designed to sharpen the competitiveness of the local food industry and improve relevant infrastructure, the food cluster began to host food firms in 2017.