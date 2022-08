Photo : YONHAP News

The country's first lunar orbiter will be launched on Friday after a two-day delay.According to the Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, also known as Danuri, will be launched on Friday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.Danuri, developed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI), will be carried by a Falcon 9 rocket launched by U.S. aerospace company SpaceX.The space vehicle arrived at the space station in Florida on July 7 and completed all the checkups and preparations for the launch.Danuri will be moved to a launch pad on Thursday morning and erected at around 3 p.m. Korea time.If all goes according to plan, Danuri will enter lunar orbit on December 16 and settle into an orbital altitude of 100 kilometers on December 31.