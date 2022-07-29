N. Korea Claims No New Fever Cases for Sixth Day

Photo : KBS News

North Korea claimed that it had no new fever cases suspected to be COVID-19 for a sixth day.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that no new fever cases were reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Wednesday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said that five patients recovered during the same period.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to over four-point-77 million, with North Korean authorities claiming that 99-point-998 percent of them have fully recovered.North Korea, however, did not mention the number of patients who are currently receiving treatment, apparently claiming there are zero patients undergoing treatment.According to the KCNA, North Korean quarantine authorities are keeping up the current anti-virus efforts while paying keen attention to possible inflows and outbreaks of various other infectious diseases, such as new variants of COVID-19, monkeypox and waterborne diseases.