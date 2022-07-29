Foreign Minister Heads to Cambodia for ASEAN Meetings

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said that he will actively explain the Yoon Suk Yeol government's policy toward the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in meetings with the group this week.The minister made the remarks on Wednesday before departing for Cambodia to attend a series of annual high-level meetings hosted by the ASEAN.Park told reporters at Incheon International Airport that ASEAN is the world's third largest regional bloc in terms of population and trade, stressing the importance of the region for South Korea.This year's ASEAN meetings will bring together the top diplomats of ASEAN member states as well as major countries including the United States, China, Japan and Russia.Coordination is reportedly under way to arrange a separate bilateral meeting between Park and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings.Park said that no schedule for such a meeting has been fixed yet, but there will be a chance to communicate with the Japanese minister naturally during the meetings.