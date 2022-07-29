Former South Chungcheong Governor An Released from Prison

Photo : KBS News

Former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung was discharged from prison on Thursday after completing his sentence for sexually abusing a secretary from his office.An was released from Yeoju Correctional Institution in Gyeonggi Province at around 8 a.m. after serving out a sentence of three years and six months.The former governor did not respond to questions by reporters, silently bounding into an awaiting vehicle that carried him away from the premises.In April 2018, An was indicted on charges related to multiple occasions of sexual assault and harassment against a subordinate constituting abuse of authority. The Supreme Court finalized the sentence of three years and six months in September 2019.An, once considered a powerful contender for the presidential candidacy of the Democratic Party, is banned from running for an elected post for the next ten years.