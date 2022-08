Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a phone conversation on Thursday afternoon with U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who arrived in South Korea from Taiwan the previous day.A presidential aide told KBS that the two sides are expected to have a casual conversation. The official said they could touch upon the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, but no concrete discussion is expected.The presidential office previously said that there will be no meeting with Pelosi as the president is on his summer break this week. It said on Wednesday that it welcomes Pelosi's visit and that it hopes her engagement with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo produces a fruitful outcome.Pelosi will meet with Kim on Thursday morning.