Travelers from Japan, Taiwan and Macau Allowed Visa-free Travel to S. Korea in Aug.

Written: 2022-08-04 11:31:14Updated: 2022-08-04 15:27:10

Travelers from Japan, Taiwan and Macau Allowed Visa-free Travel to S. Korea in Aug.

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to tentatively allow visa-free entry for travelers from Japan, Taiwan and Macau for the month of August.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government unveiled the plan on Wednesday following a meeting of government agencies to evaluate the inflow of overseas visitors.

Regardless of the visa waiver, citizens from the three countries must apply for a Korea Electronic Travel Authorization, or K-ETA, and gain approval 72 hours before departure. K-ETA is an electronic travel authorization that visa-free foreign visitors need to obtain before entering South Korea.

South Korea had suspended visa-free travel for visitors from the three countries based on reciprocity.

The Seoul government is hoping that the latest move, albeit temporary, will greatly contribute to the success of the upcoming Seoul Festa 2022 which will kick off for five days from next Wednesday.
