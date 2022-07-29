Domestic Police Question Key Figure in Power Abuse Case Involving Lee Jae-myung's Wife

Police are questioning a former public employee as part of their probe into power abuse allegations surrounding the wife of main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Jae-myung.



The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency summoned the former provincial government employee, identified only as “A,” for questioning as a witness on Thursday.



A is the individual who first blew the whistle on Lee’s wife, Kim Hye-kyung. “A” claims to have run personal errands for Kim, including picking up food deliveries and getting a doctor's prescription as a proxy, on orders from Kim’s secretary, surnamed Bae, while Lee was the Gyeonggi provincial governor.



The latest cross-examination comes a day after police summoned Bae.



Observers say that the police will likely soon summon Kim herself as key figures in the allegations surrounding her have been grilled.



Kim is also suspected of misusing a corporate card while Lee served as governor.