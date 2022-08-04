Schools, Kindergartens to Continue In-Class Learning during Fall Semester

Photo : YONHAP News

Schools and kindergartens nationwide plan to continue with in-class learning during the upcoming fall semester, but will be required to conduct antiviral inspections.Health authorities will also provide relevant supplies before students return to school after their summer break.According to the latest academic management plan put forth by education minister Park Soon-ae on Thursday, kindergartens as well as elementary, middle and high schools will carry out tightened quarantine checks for three weeks, starting one week before the semester begins.Health authorities will provide relevant supplies before students return to schools.Two rapid antigen test kits will be distributed to all students and teaching staff during the first week of school, while around 60-thousand quarantine personnel will be dispatched on site.Everyone will be required to wear a mask indoors and temperature checks will be conducted on a daily basis.Should the COVID-19 situation worsen, regional education offices and schools have the authority to flexibly manage classes under autonomous guidelines.