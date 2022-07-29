KMA: Temperatures Rise to Fresh Record in Early July

Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures nationwide rose to a fresh record for early July, during last month's earlier-than-expected heat wave.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday, the average temperature around the country stood at 27-point-one degrees Celsius between July 1 and 10, with the mercury peaking at 32 degrees.The average and highest temperatures are record highs for early July since the weather agency expanded its observation network nationwide in 1973.The KMA cited the northwestward expansion of a high pressure system from northern Pacific that brought over hot and humid air, and strong sunlight amid a slowdown of the monsoonal front as factors that contributed to the record heat.There were an average five-point-eight days of heat wave nationwide in July, one-point-seven days more than past years. There were an average three-point-eight days of tropical nights, one day more than the past.The average amount of precipitation last month totaled 178-point-four millimeters, 118-point-one millimeters less than past years. This is because most rains were sudden showers caused by atmospheric instability, rather than the monsoonal front.