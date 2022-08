Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin pledged to boost strategic dialogue with Southeast Asian countries to resolve regional tasks and challenges.At a meeting with foreign ministers from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) in Phnom Penh on Thursday, Park said the partnership between South Korea and the bloc should expand beyond economic cooperation to focus on reinforcing strategic ties.The minister said the ASEAN region is at the core of Seoul's initiative as a global leader to actively contribute toward achieving freedom, peace and prosperity in the region and abroad.Highlighting ASEAN's increasing role as the shift of international economic and geopolitical activity toward the Indo-Pacific accelerates, Park expressed his commitment to further enhance cooperation with the region.