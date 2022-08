Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's envoy for North Korean human rights Lee Shin-hwa held a phone conversation with the new UN special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights, Elizabeth Salmon, vowing close cooperation.Lee congratulated Salmon on her appointment as the new special rapporteur and stressed that the international community must seek to improve North Korea's human rights situation in unity. She added that she looks forward to cooperating closely with Salmon during the process.In response, Salmon vowed active efforts to assess the reality of the human rights situation in the North and seek improvement.Seoul's foreign ministry said the talks served as an opportunity to exchange views on future coordination on North Korea's human rights.