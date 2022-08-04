Kim, Pelosi Vow Joint Efforts on Denuclearization, Other Mutual Interests

Photo : YONHAP News

Visiting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, agreeing to cooperate closely on approaches to North Korea and other issues of mutual concern.The two issued a joint statement after an hour-long meeting on Thursday, reiterating a commitment to bolster ties between Seoul and Washington on powerful extended deterrence to counter North Korea’s nuclear threats and achieve denuclearization on the peninsula.Kim said he also asked for U.S. congressional support for South Korean firms in the U.S.Pelosi said they discussed the issues relating to the economy, security and U.S.-led initiatives in the region while also thanking South Korea for actively supporting sanctions against Russia.President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to hold phone talks with Pelosi on Thursday afternoon.Pelosi is set to visit the Joint Security Area on the South-North border before departing for Japan in the evening.