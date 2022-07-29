Controversy Brews over Details on Suits Against Ex-Spy Chiefs

Photo : YONHAP News

Controversy is brewing in the political arena over complaints filed by the National Intelligence Service(NIS) against two of its former chiefs.Addressing a parliament committee earlier on Tuesday, NIS director Kim Kyou-hyun said the agency reported the filing of the complaints to President Yoon Suk Yeol, who gave his approval.After the remark sparked controversy, the NIS clarified that the matter was simply reported to the president and denied that there was any form of approval or consultation with the top office.This explanation, however, appeared to differ from the presidential office’s earlier statement saying that it learned about the complaints from the NIS’s press release.Park Jie-won, the agency's director under the Moon Jae-in administration and one of the two subjects of the complaints, accused Yoon of deceit, claiming the presidential office is behind the legal action.The main opposition Democratic Party demanded an explanation, urging President Yoon to reveal why he gave such an order and apologize to the public.The ruling People Power Party insists that the focus should remain on the power abuse charges leveled against the two former intelligence chiefs and accused the opposition of trying to distract the public from the matter at hand.The presidential office said the opposition's claim is not true but that it is difficult to disclose the exact time it was briefed on the issue by the NIS director.