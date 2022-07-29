Black Eagles Become First Non-Egyptian Aerobatic Team to Fly over Pyramids

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Air Force has become the first foreign military to fly over the pyramids of Giza after its Black Eagles team gave an aerobatic performance in the skies above ancient Egyptian monuments.The Air Force’s aerobatic squad put on a joint demonstration with the Egyptian Air Force's Silver Stars team during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 above the 12-hundred-year-old structures on Wednesday.Photos showed the elite squadron performing its trademark maneuvers drawing the taegeuk pattern with smoke tails, as well as cascading white billows in its signature "rainfall" maneuver above the pyramid-strewn desert skyline.In an effort to supplement South Korea’s attempt to seal a contract for export of the FA-50 light attack fighters to Egypt, the air forces of the two countries worked together with the Korea Aerospace Industries, the jet's manufacturer, to put on the exhibition.Due to the near impossible procedures involved in obtaining flight permits, no foreign military had staged an aerial demonstration over the pyramids before, with the flight also constituting another “first” for the Black Eagles as they completed their inaugural performance in Africa.Observers say that Cairo’s selection of South Korea as its airshow partner is evidence that the African nation is aware of the capabilities of Korean pilots and aircraft and demonstrates its desire to strengthen defense industry cooperation with Seoul.