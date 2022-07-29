Chinese Military Drill to Disrupt Some 100 Flights by Domestic Airlines

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 100 flights operated by South Korean airlines will likely experience disruptions from Thursday to Sunday as China conducts live-fire military drills near Taiwan in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island.Seoul's transport ministry said Beijing issued a notification on Wednesday directing aircraft and vessels to stay away from the airspace and waters near Taiwan during the military exercise period.The no-fly zone set by China will take effect from noon on Thursday to noon on Sunday.The ministry shared relevant information with domestic airlines on Wednesday and has issued a safety alert regarding air navigation.As a result, flights to Taiwan and those passing by the island headed to Southeast Asia must take an alternative route.Asiana Airlines moved up its Thursday flight to Taiwan by three hours to 7 a.m. The return flight to Incheon was also moved up to 11 a.m. The airline’s Friday flights to the island are canceled and decisions on Saturday and Sunday flights will be made the preceding day.