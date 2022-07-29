Seoul Mayor Oh Promotes Tourism in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization held a promotional event in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Wednesday, attended by tourism industry officials from both countries.During the event titled "Soulful Seoul Night," Seoul city introduced new tourist hot spots and festivals scheduled in the year's latter half in the South Korean capital.Ten travel agencies from Seoul and 50 Vietnamese firms attended the event which provided business consultations to help develop sightseeing programs in Seoul.In opening remarks, Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon said this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries who are also important partners in tourism.The mayor also appointed South Korea’s Park Hang-seo, the well-respected head of Vietnam's national soccer team, as a global PR ambassador for Seoul tourism.A similar event is scheduled in Malaysia on Friday as Seoul city officials continue efforts to attract international tourists.