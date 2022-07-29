N. Korea Calls U.S. 'Kingpin of Nuclear Proliferation'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's permanent mission to the United Nations strongly protested global condemnation of the state's nuclear development.In a statement issued on Wednesday, North Korea said it will "never tolerate” the criticism, calling the U.S. the “kingpin of nuclear proliferation” that destroyed regional peace and security by systematically violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty.It cited that the U.S. has transferred nuclear-powered submarine technology to Australia and connived Israel's nuclear possession.North Korea added it would not allow any encroachment of its sovereign rights by the U.S. and its "servile forces,” reminding the global body that it withdrew from the NPT a long time ago following legal procedures.The members of the Non-Proliferation and Disarmament Initiative(NPDI), including South Korea, Japan and Germany, have condemned the North’s recent ballistic missile tests during the Tenth NPT Review Conference held at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday.